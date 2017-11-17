While shooting in practice, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has a noticeably shorter head of hair. (0:19)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Lonzo Ball showed up at Los Angeles Lakers shootaround Friday morning with a new look.

The rookie point guard got a haircut and was seen burying several 3-pointers at the end of shootaround before Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

"Just time to restart," Ball said of his haircut. "Did it at UCLA, cut my hair, grew it back out. About that time. Had it for a while."

Asked if the new buzz has anything to do with trying to get a clean start after struggling recently on the court, Ball shook his head.

"Nah, it's just a haircut, man," Ball said.

Lonzo Ball has a new look. Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN Staff Writer 0:19 Lonzo shows off new hairdo during practice

The No. 2 overall pick has struggled with his shot this season and has not played in the past two fourth quarters -- a win over Phoenix and a loss to Philadelphia -- with coach Luke Walton sticking with the strong play of Jordan Clarkson.

Ball is averaging 9.0 points, 6.9 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game but is shooting 30.3 percent overall and 23 percent from behind the arc.

After going 1-for-9 from the field, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range, in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Sixers at Staples Center, Ball went to the Lakers practice facility to shoot from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

"Shot has been off, so only way I know how to fix it is working on it," Ball said. "I have done it before. Playing basketball, you get better when you practice. Just try to come in here and fix some things up."

"I just had a bad game, got it off my mind, just shoot it out, took a shower and went to sleep.

Ball finished with two points, two assists and five rebounds in the Sixers loss, and the rookie said afterward that he let his shot affect the other things he does to impact the game.

"The film never lies," Ball said. "It was bad film. Watched it one time, probably never going to watch it again. Just moving on."

"Obviously everybody has bad shooting days, but this one has been pretty long," he added. "I feel like I will get out of it, man. It is still early in the season. We have a long season to go, just keep working."

Walton thought the haircut might be a sign of things to come.

"He looks good! He got a haircut, looks fresh, he looks young," Walton said. "Think he'll have a good game tonight."