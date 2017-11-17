CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers starting point guard Derrick Rose will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle.

The Cavaliers say Rose had additional tests Friday at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. The team said Rose's ankle will be immobilized in a boot for the next week and he will undergo "an extended treatment process over the next two to three weeks."

Rose injured the ankle Oct. 20 at Milwaukee and has missed Cleveland's past four games.

The 29-year-old Rose is averaging 14.3 points in seven games this season. The former league MVP signed with the Cavs as a free agent this summer after spending last season with the New York Knicks.

Because of Rose's injury and Isaiah Thomas' still being sidelined by a hip problem, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue has been forced to juggle his lineups and has used LeBron James at point guard.

Iman Shumpert started at point guard during Cleveland's recent road trips as the Cavs went 3-1.

Shumpert is starting again Friday night as the Cavs host the LA Clippers.

