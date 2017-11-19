With the shot clock winding down late in the fourth quarter, Kyrie Irving sinks a 3-pointer over Dennis Schroder to seal the Celtics' 15th consecutive win. (0:23)

BOSTON - Maybe afraid his team wouldn't fully acknowledge its deficiencies because the final results have tipped their way so frequently this season, Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens made it a point before Saturday's visit to the cellar-dwelling Atlanta Hawks to note how Boston had to play better than it had - even after beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors earlier this week.

Cautioned Stevens: "If we dig ourselves a 17-point hole every other game, it's not going to be as much fun as we've had recently."

To be fair to these young Celtics, Stevens never said anything about digging a big hole every game.

The Atlanta Hawks needed little more than nine minutes to carve out a 16-point lead. It was the fifth time the Celtics had fallen behind by at least that amount this season, including the third time in five games.

And, in typical 2017-18 Celtics fashion, Boston clawed its way back into Saturday's game. Jaylen Brown, having spent the better part of the last 48 hours grieving with family and friends following the death of his best friend in Atlanta, scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting while re-masked Kyrie Irving added 30 points in a 110-99 triumph at Philips Arena.

Jaylen Brown had a career night in his home state. Jason Getz/USA TODAY

The Celtics have now won 15 straight games. It's the team's longest winning streak since producing a franchise-best 19 consecutive wins from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23, 2008.

And yet, Boston has rarely made things easy on itself.

The Hawks put up a 35-point first quarter with Kent Bazemore (11 points in the frame) and the Atlanta starters scoring at will against Boston's top-ranked defense. A 16-0 run midway through the frame helped the Hawks open their biggest lead of the night.

After Boston's pair of Marcuses - Morris and Smart - keyed a second-quarter rally to get the Celtics within six at halftime, Brown tied the game with a driving layup with 6:20 to play in the third frame. He put Boston ahead next trip down with a 3-pointer.

The third quarter belonged to Boston's more recent No. 3 pick. Rookie Jayson Tatum scored all 14 of his points in the third, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and throwing down a couple of loud dunks. In the fourth, it was Irving who took over in what he calls, "winning time."

Playing with a facial fracture, Irving kept his mask on the entire night (this after shedding it in the third quarter of Thursday's win over the Warriors) and had a series of buckets in the final five minutes as Boston pulled away.

The Celtics will go for their 16th straight win on Monday in Texas when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.