Steph Curry outscores the 76ers in the 3rd quarter as he drops 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and making all four attempts from deep. (0:49)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Golden State Warriors were down 22 at the half, with the Philadelphia 76ers doing the bulk of their damage by way of a 47-point opening quarter.

However, a third-quarter collapse by the Sixers cost them the lead -- and ultimately, the game.

Golden State, trailing by as many as 24 points, completed a 124-116 comeback victory Saturday at Wells Fargo Center on the strength of their own 47-point third quarter.

The signs of disinterest coming from the Warriors were apparent early in the contest.

Draymond Green picked up an early-first-quarter technical. Steve Kerr called his second timeout four minutes into the quarter just eight seconds removed from his first timeout because he was livid with the formation of his players. And on the final offensive execution of the quarter from a side out-of-bounds play, Kevin Durant turned it over, leading to a Sixers basket.

The Sixers were up 19 entering second and led by as many as 21 in the first. Philadelphia's 47-point first quarter was the most points the Warriors allowed in any quarter since Nov. 14, 1992, against Portland (48 in the fourth).

Joel Embiid raised his arms, encouraging the crowd to get into the game, and when he visiting the charity stripe, chants of "trust the process" broke out. Philadelphia would take a 74-52 advantage to the half.

But Curry would erupt, and the Warriors would return the first-quarter favor.

Stephen Curry outscored Philadelphia 20-15 in the third quarter. Rob Carr/Getty

After Philadelphia (8-7) registered its largest lead of the game, up 76-52 just 38 seconds into the third, Golden State (12-4) went on an offensive and defensive onslaught. They put up 47 points themselves, holding the home team to 15. The last time the Warriors outscored an opponent by 32 in a single quarter was Dec. 15, 1972 at the Buffalo Braves (42-10 in the third). It was the Warriors' fifth 40-point quarter of the season.

Curry outscored the Sixers all by himself in the third by pouring in 20 of his game-high 35 points. Golden State, with all the momentum, began the fourth with a 10-point lead. They couldn't be stopped and never looked back from there.

Quick doubles on Embiid frustrated the big man and took him out of the game. He finished with 21 points and eight rebounds on 7-of-16 shooting. Rookie point forward Ben Simmons produced 23 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

Durant added 27 points. Klay Thompson chipped in 17.

Golden State travels to New York for a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on the back end of this back-to-back trip.