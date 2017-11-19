Who had the best sneakers of Week 5 in the NBA?

As the Boston Celtics continued their win streak, Kyrie Irving led the charge in two different special edition sneakers. In Thursday's comeback win over the Golden State Warriors, he debuted a shamrock-laden gold-and-green "Luck" version of his Kyrie 3 signature model. Irving also wore a deeply personal pair this week, with custom "MOM" phrasing along the tongue and a rose graphic along the collar, honoring his late mother, Elizabeth.

After wearing Adidas sneakers at UCLA and during his first four seasons in the league, Timberwolves wing Shabazz Muhammad celebrated his new endorsement deal with Nike by wearing a rare "Dark Knight" inspired edition of the Zoom Kobe V from 2009. Look for Muhammad, one of the more fashion-forward players in the association, to break out even more rare and vintage sneakers as the season progresses.

Also in Minnesota, Jimmy Butler continued his stretch of wearing a variety of Air Jordan XXXII Low player exclusives, this time donning a new colorway featuring the Wolves' neon green. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jamal Murray both hit the hardwood in team-frenzied custom painted pairs. However, Stephen Curry debuted perhaps the best team-centric theme of the season, wearing a Curry 4 Low highlighted by an ugly sweater pattern on the toe, inspired by Oracle Arena's hilarious "Dance Cam Mom," Robin Schreiber.

Check out all of the best sneakers from this week around the league, and vote on your favorite pair below.