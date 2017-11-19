Philadelphia 76ers rookie point guard Markelle Fultz, out with a shoulder injury, is progressing but will be out for at least two to three more weeks, the team said in a statement Sunday.

Fultz, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, was examined Sunday by Dr. Ben Kibler, the medical director of the Shoulder Center of Kentucky at the Lexington Clinic, for soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder, the team said. The team shut down Fultz on Oct. 29 to give the injury time to heal.

The team said the soreness is dissipating and the muscle balance is improving.

Fultz will continue with physiotherapy and begin progressing toward full basketball activities, the team said. He'll be re-evaluated in approximately two to three weeks.

The 19-year-old has played in just four NBA games and has resisted jump shots while relying almost exclusively on drives to the basket. He is shooting 33 percent (9-of-27) from the floor and 50 percent (6-of-12) from the free throw line. Off the bench, he has averaged 19 minutes.

Fultz's shooting woes have been underscored by an altered shooting motion that has made some wonder whether the shooting tweak led to the shoulder injury or the shoulder injury forced him to change his shot.