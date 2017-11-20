Two-time All-Star David Lee announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday via Instagram.

Lee, 34, played for 12 years, finishing last season with the Spurs. He averaged 7.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 79 games for San Antonio.

An epic night celebrating my retirement with my friends and family! Thank you to my amazing fiancée @carowozniacki for planning the surprise! A post shared by David Lee (@dlee042) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Lee's greatest success was with the Golden State Warriors from 2010 to 2015, when he averaged 16.7 points and 9.6 rebounds. He was named to the 2013 All-Star Game, becoming the Warriors' first All-Star since Latrell Sprewell in 1997. By 2014-15, he was a highly paid role player on a Warriors championship team that featured stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

He was then traded to the Boston Celtics in the offseason. After being waived, he had stints in Dallas and San Antonio.

Lee was drafted by the New York Knicks with the 30th overall pick of the 2005 draft. He played with the Knicks for five seasons, often the best player on teams that were not very good. He also was named to the 2010 All-Star game.

Lee recently announced his engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.