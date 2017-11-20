Lonzo Ball passes to a wide-open Julius Randle who does the rest by sinking the triple against the Nuggets. (0:17)

LOS ANGELES -- While his father and the president engage in a war of words, Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball blocked any distractions and collected his second career triple-double against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Ball registered the triple-double with 9:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. The No. 2 overall pick finished with 11 points, 11 assists and a career-high 16 rebounds in 40 minutes as the Lakers beat the Nuggets 127-109.

Ball's 16 rebounds are the most by a rookie this season and the most by a rookie guard since the Rockets' Steve Francis grabbed 17 boards Jan. 27, 2000, according to the Lakers' media relations. He is the only Lakers player other than Magic Johnson to post multiple triple-doubles as a rookie.

Editor's Picks Trump to LaVar: 'Should have left them in jail!' President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he should have left the three detained UCLA men's basketball players "in jail" in China after LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo Ball, downplayed Trump's involvement in their release.

Ball, who was shooting just 30.8 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range entering the game, had struggled recently and did not play in the fourth quarters of a win in Phoenix on Monday and a loss to the 76ers on Wednesday. But his play has improved in the past two games.

Ball also recently had to deal with his brother, LiAngelo, being held with two other UCLA freshmen -- Cody Riley and Jalen Hill -- in China on suspicion of shoplifting while the Bruins were there to play Georgia Tech. The three UCLA players were eventually released and thanked President Donald Trump, who raised the players' case with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing last week.

Trump had tweeted that the players should thank him. LiAngelo and Lonzo's father, LaVar Ball, then downplayed Trump's involvement, telling ESPN's Arash Markazi, "Who? What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

Trump fired a tweet back at LaVar on Sunday, that LaVar "is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!"

Lakers coach Luke Walton said he talked to the Lakers rookie point guard to let him know that he and the team were there for him if he needed them in light of all that is going on around him and his family.

Fewest Career Games Needed For Second Triple-Double Player Games Oscar Robertson 3 Ben Simmons 9 Hambone Williams 10 Magic Johnson 12 Connie Hawkins 14 Lonzo Ball 17* *Includes Sunday -- ESPN Stats & Information

"He's got more on his plate than I can ever imagine anyone having, especially at his age," Walton said. "It is our job to be here and let him know that we support him and believe in him. I don't know where it gets too much and how he reacts to it. I've made a point to talk to him and let him know whether or not he needs it that my belief and our team's belief in him is 100 percent there."

"To me it is all about the fact that we have three young college American students back at home," Walton added. "That is the most important thing. I am not really into the whole argument back-and-forth. I am just glad they are back home and able to be with their families and get an education."

Ball certainly had plenty of attention surrounding his game and struggles on the court recently. He went to the Lakers' practice facility after the loss to Philadelphia to work on his shot from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., and then created a buzz on the internet Friday with a new haircut.

Ball's triple-double, which was completed with his 10th assist to Julius Randle for a 3-pointer, comes four games after he became the youngest player in NBA history to collect a triple-double when he had 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in a loss at Milwaukee on Nov. 11. Ball passed LeBron James for that distinction by posting the triple-double at 20 years and 15 days old.

Ball and James were the same age down to the day when they recorded their second career triple-doubles (20 years, 23 days).