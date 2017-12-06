Andy Miller, one of the NBA's most prominent player agents, has relinquished his National Basketball Players Association certification and will no longer represent players in contract negotiations, according to a union memo distributed on Wednesday.

Miller, who was representing dozens of NBA players including Kyle Lowry, Kristaps Porzingis and Serge Ibaka, is considered to be part of the FBI's probe into college basketball.

Miller is the president and founder of ASM Sports, and many of his former clients are expected to remain with other agents in the company, sources said. None of the company's most prominent clients left in the wake of the FBI probe, which included the arrest of an ex-employee, Christian Dawkins, in September.

Miller, based in New Jersey, had represented several longtime All-Star players, including Chauncey Billups and Kevin Garnett.