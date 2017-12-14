        <
          Charlotte dismisses coach Mark Price in third season

          Charlotte has fired former NBA standout Mark Price after two-plus seasons, the school announced Thursday.

          Price had a 30-42 mark since taking over the 49ers program, including a 16-20 record in Conference USA play. Charlotte is 3-6 this season.

          Assistant coach Houston Fancher will take over on an interim basis.

          "We appreciate all that coach Price has done for our program," athletic director Judy Rose said in a statement. "His background and knowledge were assets to our young players and we appreciate him sharing his talents with our team. This was a difficult decision, especially as we make plans to open conference play, but we do feel it is in the best interest of our basketball program."

          Price signed a five-year deal in 2015 worth $500,000 per season. The four-time NBA All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers had previously been an assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets.

