ATHENS, Greece -- Adreian Payne has taken his professional basketball career overseas, signing with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League.

The team announced the move Monday.

The former Spartans forward was named in an Outside The Lines report last month detailing sexual assault allegations against former basketball and football players at the school. Two days later, the Orlando Magic waived Payne.

He and teammate Keith Appling were accused of sexually assaulting a student in 2010. No charges were filed in the incident.

Payne was drafted No. 15 overall in 2014 by Atlanta. He signed a two-way contract last August with the Magic, who kept him on their minor league team for much of the season.