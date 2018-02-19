East Tennessee State announced a contract extension for coach Steve Forbes.

Forbes, who signed an extension in November that ran through the 2022 season, will now be under contract through 2023.

The deal elevates Forbes' annual base salary to $400,000, with an external relations stipend at $50,000 and yearly retention bonus of $200,000. His buyout is $500,000.

"I look forward to continuing our program's success both on and off the court in partnership with my staff and our fans who make this job so great," said Forbes.

Forbes has been mentioned with job openings the past two springs, and he is a potential candidate for the recent Ole Miss vacancy.

Forbes led the Buccaneers to the NCAA tournament in his second season at the helm a year ago, losing to Florida in the first round. He went 51-20 in his first two seasons at East Tennessee State, and has the Bucs atop the Southern Conference again this season with a 23-5 record, 14-1 in the league.