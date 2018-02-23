Lonzo Ball doesn't back down when asked if college players should get paid in light of the FBI investigation into college basketball. (0:26)

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball weighed in on the subject of college athletes being paid and the FBI investigation into college basketball, saying the NCAA should allow players to be paid.

"Everybody knows everybody's getting paid," Ball said Friday. "Might as well make it legal."

Ball said he did not receive money from agents during his one season at UCLA.

"My dad wasn't big on that," Ball said. "We just focused on going there and getting out."

Ball will return to the court Friday night for the first time since suffering a sprained left MCL in January. He missed 15 games.

Ball will be on a minutes restriction and will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings.