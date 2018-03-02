Mike Golic and Trey Wingo listen to calls from fans regarding their mistakes following the shattered glass incident from Steph Curry. (1:54)

Stephen Curry has never been shy about professing his love for golf.

On Thursday, the Warriors All-Star posted visual evidence of that love -- and the remnants of how it destroyed his hotel room with Golden State in the midst of a three-game road trip.

Last year, Curry played the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic on a sponsor's invite and posted respectable back-to-back rounds of 4-over 74. He finished ahead of four players in the 156-man field.

The Warriors were off Thursday ahead of a game Friday night in Atlanta.

It's unclear where Curry was when golf club met glass, but there's no doubt an expense bill will be waiting for him at some point.