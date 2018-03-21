Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton will make himself eligible for the 2018 NBA draft, his father, Fleming Downey, told ESPN.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native is coming off a strong year in the Big 12, averaging 16.7 points on 40 percent shooting from beyond 3-point range. He was one of the five best scorers among Power Five freshmen, trailing only Trae Young (Oklahoma), Marvin Bagley III (Duke), Deandre Ayton (Arizona) and Collin Sexton (Alabama).

He also finished in fifth in the Big 12 in scoring.

Wigginton is not planning on hiring an agent at this stage and thus will preserve the option to return to Iowa State. He is a strong candidate to receive an NBA combine invite, where he could improve his draft stock and potentially take advantage of what appears to be a fairly weak crop of point guards.