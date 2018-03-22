CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Miami Hurricanes sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. has decided to declare for the NBA draft but won't retain an agent, leaving him the option of continuing his college career.

Editor's Picks NBA mock draft: New lottery picks heading into Sweet 16 How has the shape of the NBA draft changed with many of the top prospects out of the NCAA tournament? Jonathan Givony breaks down the new picks in both rounds.

The school announced Brown's decision Thursday. Players have until April 22 to enter the draft and until June 11 to withdraw. The draft is June 21.

Brown is considered a late first-round pick in the latest mock draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony, despite a disappointing season that ended after 19 games because of a left foot injury that required surgery.

Brown averaged 11.4 points and shot 27 percent from 3-point range this past season.

Freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV also is considering turning pro this year and is projected as a potential lottery pick.

The Hurricanes lost to Loyola of Chicago in the first round of the NCAA tournament and finished 22-10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.