Dayton redshirt freshman Kostas Antetokounmpo will declare for the 2018 NBA draft, according to a source close to the situation.

Antetokounmpo will be "testing the waters" in order to gauge his standing with NBA teams before deciding on his next move.

A 6-foot-10 power forward who was forced to sit out his first year in college as a nonqualifier, Antetokounmpo, 20, played just 15 minutes per game this season. He will not be requesting a transfer from Dayton, according to the source.

Antetokounmpo was shuffled in and out of the starting lineup amidst Dayton's worst season since 1999, in the first year of new head coach Anthony Grant's regime. Antetokounmpo showed significant potential early on in the season but struggled to see playing time after his promising start.

Should he make it to the NBA, Kostas would be the third Antetokounmpo brother to reach the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 23, was the 15th overall pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013 and has become an All-Star. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, 25, played for the New York Knicks in 2016 but is currently playing in their native Greece.