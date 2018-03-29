As the 10-time All-Star gets set to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame, look back at his impressive moves. (0:41)

Jason Kidd, Steve Nash and Grant Hill have been notified of their inductions into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The full 2018 Hall of Fame class will be revealed Saturday (ESPN2, noon ET) from the site of the men's Final Four in San Antonio.

Kidd and Nash rank second and third, respectively, in career assists. Kidd, who ranks third in NBA history with 107 triple-doubles, was a 10-time All-Star and won a championship with the 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks. Nash, one of 12 players to win two MVP awards, was an eight-time All-Star.

Nash made the All-NBA first team three times during his 18-year career with the Phoenix Suns, Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, and helped kick-start the development of the sport in Canada with his freewheeling style. He was also a two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 1995-96 at Santa Clara and engineered a memorable upset of second-seeded Arizona in the NCAA tournament.

Most recently, Nash has been serving as a player development consultant for the Warriors. Golden State star Kevin Durant lauded Nash's work and nomination when asked about it Thursday.

"His basketball mind is probably the best I've been around," Durant said.

"So many people taught me how to play, and he's continued to teach me different things that I can put in my game, and I'm grateful for that. I'm happy for him."

Kidd was the 1994-95 NBA Rookie of the Year, setting the stage for a 19-year career in which he made the All-NBA first team five times and All-Defensive first team four times. Kidd won an NBA title with the Mavericks in 2011 and is second all time with 2,684 steals. He also was named Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 1993 and Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1994 during his two seasons at California. He won gold medals with the United States at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Hill was a two-time national champion and two-time All-American at Duke, but injuries kept him from reaching the same heights in the NBA during his 19-year career. He still made seven All-Star appearances and was an All-NBA first team honoree in 1996-97.

Maurice Cheeks will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, sources told Wojnarowski. Cheeks was the starting point guard for the 1983 champion Philadelphia 76ers and was both a four-time All-Star and a first-team All-NBA defensive selection four times. At the time of his retirement in 1993, he was the all-time leader in steals, averaging more than two per game for his career.

Longtime NBA league office and team executive Rod Thorn will be inducted into the Hall as well, as a contributor to the game, league sources told ESPN.

Other finalists for induction into the Hall of Fame are Ray Allen, Chris Webber, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Rudy Tomjanovich, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, Katie Smith, Tina Thompson, longtime NBA official Hugh Evans and the 1953-58 Wayland Baptist University teams.

During his visit to ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut, on Thursday, Allen said he had not heard whether he had made the Hall of Fame.

Asked what the honor would mean to him, Allen said: "It would be the culmination of my whole life, everything coming together."

ESPN's Chris Forsberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.