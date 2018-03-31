The Los Angeles Angels have placed second baseman Ian Kinsler on the 10-day disabled list with a groin injury.

Kinsler made his season debut Friday after missing the Angels' Opening Day loss to the Oakland Athletics. The four-time All-Star also was slowed by the injury near the end of spring training.

The Angels have not announced how long Kinsler, 35, will be sidelined. They are expected to recall infielder Nolan Fontana from the minors to replace Kinsler on the active roster.

Zack Cozart, originally was slated as the Angels' starting third baseman this season, figures to see the bulk of the playing time at second base while Kinsler is sidelined. Cozart started at second base and batted leadoff in Saturday afternoon's game against Oakland.