Penn State sophomore guard Tony Carr announced Monday that he's entering the 2018 NBA draft and will hire an agent.

Carr averaged 19.7 points for the Nittany Lions in 2017-18, earning All-Big Ten honors and leading the team to an NIT championship last week. Carr, accompanied by his parents and PSU coach Pat Chambers at Monday's announcement, said he reached his decision over the weekend. He briefly considered not signing with an agent but decided to do so after receiving feedback about his draft stock.

"Most of the feedback has been positive," Carr said Monday. "Definitely gave it a little bit of thought not to sign with an agent and test the waters, but my dream is to get drafted into the NBA, and I feel like I have that opportunity."

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony projects Carr as the No. 44 overall prospect in the draft. Carr earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors in 2016-17 and became the first Penn State player to reach 1,000 career points by the end of his sophomore season.