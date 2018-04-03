Oregon freshman Troy Brown will forgo his collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2018 NBA draft.

"I enjoyed my time at Oregon but I feel I'm ready now to take this next step," Brown told ESPN via text message. "The NBA has been my dream since I was a little kid and now it's right there in front of me, so I have to take advantage of the opportunity."

Brown has been one of the most highly regarded prospects in his class since he was a high school freshman in Las Vegas. Starting at age 14, he was invited on five separate occasions to participate in USA Basketball camps and competitions.

"This decision wasn't easy, but at the same time I know I'm ready and my confidence is extremely high," Brown said. "My family and inner circle are very tight and they helped me make the best decision for me. The University of Oregon has been a good experience for me. I appreciated the support from my coaches, teammates, and the fans. It's difficult to leave that behind. But with that said, I know what I'm capable of and I know that my work ethic will enable me to excel in the NBA."

Brown, the No. 20 prospect in the ESPN 100, averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for Oregon in his only season of college basketball.

At 6-foot-7 with a 6-11 wingspan, Brown is intriguing to NBA scouts because of his unique ability to play anywhere from the point guard to power forward positions. He has a strong frame and an excellent feel for the game and is a highly versatile defender.

"Individually, I pride myself on versatility and getting others involved so nearly getting a triple double and having nine games with 5+ assists makes me feel pretty good," Brown said. "I'm one of the youngest players in this draft (I'll still be 18 on draft day) and I am not afraid of hard work, so I know I'll continue to improve and build on what I was able to do this year."

NBA teams will want to see Brown prove that he is a better shooter than what he demonstrated at Oregon, where he converted only 29 percent of his 3-point attempts on the season.

"I think my shooting ability will surprise some people," Brown said. "I shot 75% from the line and I'm working every day to continue to improve. Being so young still and putting in the work is going to yield results, so I fully expect to shoot it better than some people might currently anticipate."