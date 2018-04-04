Boston College guards Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman are declaring for the 2018 NBA draft, the school confirmed to ESPN. The news was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Goodman. Neither player will hire an agent at this time, preserving the option to return to school pending the feedback they receive from NBA teams.

Robinson, the No. 39 prospect in the ESPN 100, was one of the breakout performers of the college basketball season, averaging 20.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He was particularly impressive in ACC play, at 24 points per game on 58% shooting from 2 and 42% for 3, putting together one of the most productive and efficient seasons in conference history.

Jerome Robinson, who was runner up for ACC Player of the Year honors, averaged 20.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Eagles. Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-5 junior combo guard was runner up for ACC Player of the Year honors behind potential #1 pick Marvin Bagley, and was named First Team All-ACC.

Robinson is intriguing to scouts due to his ability to play at different speeds and knock down jump-shots from all over the floor. He has polished footwork, excellent body control, a high basketball IQ, and outstanding scoring instincts. He was one of the best off the dribble shooters in the college game, converting 45% of his pull-up jumpers, the second best rate in college basketball among likely draft picks according to Synergy Sports Technology, trailing only Jalen Brunson. Possessing just an average frame, Robinson will have to prove that he can hold his own defensively during the pre-draft process.

Bowman, who is a sophomore, finished fifth in the ACC in scoring at 17.5 points per game. While not quite as polished as Robinson, he is considered one of the most athletic guards in the college game, regularly playing above the rim in highlight reel fashion. He's converted 40% of his 3-point attempts at the college level. Standing 6'1, scouts will want to see him improve his decision making and overall consistency, as he can get turnover prone at times and isn't always as efficient as you might like offensively.

After winning just two total games in the ACC in the two previous seasons, Boston College had their best year in quite some time, advancing to the NIT and making their first post-season appearance since 2011.