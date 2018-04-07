NBA draft tracker: Who's in and who's testing?

Who has declared for the 2018 NBA draft, and who's testing the waters?

We're tracking the prospects in our Top 100 rankings leading up to the April 22 early-entry deadline to declare and the May 30 deadline to withdraw. (International players who don't need to consider NCAA eligibility have until June 11 to withdraw).

In the draft

Top 100 underclassmen or internationals who have declared for the draft and foregone college eligibility.

Top 100 prospects: In Player Year Team HT POS AGE Deandre Ayton Freshman Arizona 7-0 C 19.7 Jaren Jackson Jr. Freshman Michigan St 6-11 PF/C 18.5 Marvin Bagley III Freshman Duke 6-11 PF/C 19.0 Mohamed Bamba Freshman Texas 7-0 C 19.8 Michael Porter Jr. Freshman Missouri 6-10 SF/PF 19.7 Trae Young Freshman Oklahoma 6-2 PG 19.5 Collin Sexton Freshman Alabama 6-2 PG 19.2 Miles Bridges Sophomore Michigan St 6-6 SF/PF 20.0 Robert Williams Sophomore Texas A&M 6-10 C 20.4 Kevin Knox Freshman Kentucky 6-9 SF/PF 18.6 Lonnie Walker IV Freshman Miami FL 6-4 SG 19.3 Mitchell Robinson Freshman None 6-11 C 20.0 Keita Bates-Diop Junior Ohio St 6-7 PF 22.1 Aaron Holiday Junior UCLA 6-1 PG 21.5 Troy Brown Freshman Oregon 6-7 SG 18.6 Anfernee Simons HS Senior IMG Academy 6-4 SG 18.8 De'Anthony Melton Junior USC 6-3 PG/SG 19.8 Shake Milton Junior SMU 6-6 PG/SG 21.5 Chimezie Metu Junior USC 6-10 PF/C 21.0 Justin Jackson Sophomore Maryland 6-7 SF/PF 21.1 Landry Shamet Sophomore Wichita St 6-4 PG 21.0 Malik Newman Sophomore Kansas 6-4 PG/SG 21.1 Tony Carr Sophomore Penn St 6-3 PG 20.4 Trevon Duval Freshman Duke 6-3 PG 19.6 Ray Spalding Junior Louisville 6-10 PF 21.0 Brandon McCoy Freshman UNLV 6-11 C 19.8 Rawle Alkins Sophomore Arizona 6-5 SG 20.4 Allonzo Trier Junior Arizona 6-5 SG 22.2 Billy Preston Freshman Igokea 6-10 PF 20.4 Matur Maker International Mississauga Prep 6-10 C 20.2

Testing the waters

Top 100 underclassmen who have declared for the draft but can still withdraw.

Top 100 prospects: Testing Player Year Team HT POS AGE Zhaire Smith Freshman Texas Tech 6-5 SF 18.8 Jacob Evans Junior Cincinnati 6-6 SG/SF 20.7 Bruce Brown Sophomore Miami FL 6-3 SG 21.6 Melvin Frazier Junior Tulane 6-6 SF 21.5 Jontay Porter Freshman Missouri 6-10 C 18.3 Jerome Robinson Junior Boston College 6-5 PG 21.1 Jalen Hudson Junior Florida 6-5 SG 21.8 PJ Washington Freshman Kentucky 6-8 PF 19.6 Josh Okogie Sophomore Georgia Tech 6-4 SG 19.5 Jarrey Foster Junior SMU 6-6 SG 21.3 Shamorie Ponds Sophomore St. John's 6-1 PG 19.7 Sagaba Konate Sophomore West Virginia 6-8 C 20.5 Kerwin Roach Junior Texas 6-3 SG 21.4 Kris Wilkes Freshman UCLA 6-7 SF/PF 19.5 Carsen Edwards Sophomore Purdue 6-0 PG 20.0 Issuf Sanon International Olimpija Ljubljana 6-4 PG/SG 18.4 Lindell Wigginton Freshman Iowa St 6-2 PG 20.0 Kostas Antetokounmpo Freshman Dayton 6-10 SF 20.3 Ethan Happ Junior Wisconsin 6-10 PF/C 21.9 Terence Davis Junior Mississippi 6-4 SG 20.8 Cody Martin Junior Nevada 6-7 SF 22.5 William McDowell-White International Bamberg 6-5 PG 19.9 Caleb Martin Junior Nevada 6-7 SF 22.5

Undecided

Top 100 underclassmen or internationals who have yet to declare if they are entering the draft or not.

Top 100 prospects: Undecided Player Year Team HT POS AGE Luka Doncic International Real Madrid 6-8 PG 19.0 Wendell Carter Jr. Freshman Duke 6-10 C 18.9 Mikal Bridges Junior Villanova 6-7 SF 21.5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Freshman Kentucky 6-6 PG/SG 19.7 Kevin Knox Freshman Kentucky 6-9 SF/PF 18.6 De'Andre Hunter Freshman Virginia 6-8 PF 20.3 Dzanan Musa International Cedevita 6-9 SF 18.9 Khyri Thomas Junior Creighton 6-3 SG 21.9 Tyus Battle Sophomore Syracuse 6-7 SG/SF 20.5 Donte DiVincenzo Sophomore Villanova 6-5 PG 21.1 Hamidou Diallo Freshman Kentucky 6-5 SG 19.6 Jalen Brunson Junior Villanova 6-2 PG 21.5 Elie Okobo International Pau-Orthez 6-3 PG 20.4 Rodions Kurucs International Barcelona 2 6-10 SF/PF 20.1 Moritz Wagner Junior Michigan 6-11 C 20.9 Gary Trent Jr. Freshman Duke 6-5 SG 19.2 Isaac Bonga International Frankfurt 6-9 SF 18.4 Rui Hachimura Sophomore Gonzaga 6-8 PF 20.1 Xavier Sneed Sophomore Kansas St 6-5 SG 20.2 Jarred Vanderbilt Freshman Kentucky 6-8 SF 19.0 Goga Bitadze International Mega Bemax 6-11 C 18.7 DJ Hogg Junior Texas A&M 6-9 SF/PF 21.5 Karim Jallow International Bayern Muenchen 6-7 SF 20.9 Arnoldas Kulboka International Capo D'Orlando 6-10 SF 20.2 Tryggvi Hlinason International Valencia 7-1 C 20.4 Amine Noua International Villeurbanne 6-8 PF 21.1 Austin Wiley International Auburn 6-11 C 19.2 Aric Holman Junior Mississippi St. 6-10 PF/C 20.7 Marko Simonovic International Siena 7-0 PF/C 18.4 Tadas Sedekerskis International Nevezis 6-10 SF 20.2 Maximo Fjellerup International Bahia Blanca 6-7 SF/PF 20.3 Vanja Marinkovic International Partizan 6-7 SG 21.2

Seniors

Top 100 senior prospects who are automatically draft eligible.

Top 100 prospects: Seniors Player Year Team HT POS AGE Chandler Hutchison Senior Boise St 6-7 SG/SF 21.9 Grayson Allen Senior Duke 6-4 SG 22.4 Devonte' Graham Senior Kansas 6-2 PG 23.1 Jevon Carter Senior West Virginia 6-2 PG 22.5 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Senior Kansas 6-8 SG 20.8 Kevin Hervey Senior Texas Arlington 6-7 SF 21.7 Vincent Edwards Senior Purdue 6-8 SF/PF 22.0 MiKyle McIntosh Senior Oregon 6-7 SF/PF 23.7 Alize Johnson Senior Missouri St 6-9 PF 21.9 Devon Hall Senior Virginia 6-5 SG 22.7 Bonzie Colson Senior Notre Dame 6-5 PF 22.2 Theo Pinson Senior North Carolina 6-6 PG/SG 22.4 Keenan Evans Senior Texas Tech 6-3 PG 21.6 Gary Clark Senior Cincinnati 6-7 PF 23.3 Isaac Haas Senior Purdue 7-2 C 22.5 Rob Gray Senior Houston 6-2 PG 24.0 Jeffrey Carroll Senior Oklahoma St 6-6 SF 23.4

More: In or testing

Propsects outside the Top 100 who are in the draft or testing the waters.

In the draft Player Year Team HT POS Lagerald Vick Junior Kansas 6-5 SF Deng Adel Junior Louisville 6-7 SF/PF Drew Eubanks Junior Oregon St 6-10 C Terry Larrier Junior Connecticut 6-8 SF Corey Sanders Junior Rutgers 6-1 PG Leron Black Junior Illinois 6-7 PF Eric Davis Junior Texas 6-3 PG Jack McVeigh Junior Nebraska 6-8 F Dikembe Dixson Junior Illinois (Chi.) 6-7 SF Mustapha Heron Sophomore Auburn 6-5 SG Harry Froling Sophomore Marquette 6-11 C LiAngelo Ball Freshman UCLA 6-5 SG