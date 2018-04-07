        <
          NBA draft tracker: Who's in and who's testing?

          Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
          7:20 AM ET

          Who has declared for the 2018 NBA draft, and who's testing the waters?

          We're tracking the prospects in our Top 100 rankings leading up to the April 22 early-entry deadline to declare and the May 30 deadline to withdraw. (International players who don't need to consider NCAA eligibility have until June 11 to withdraw).

          Read more about how testing the waters works here.

          In the draft

          Top 100 underclassmen or internationals who have declared for the draft and foregone college eligibility.

          Testing the waters

          Top 100 underclassmen who have declared for the draft but can still withdraw.

          Undecided

          Top 100 underclassmen or internationals who have yet to declare if they are entering the draft or not.

          Seniors

          Top 100 senior prospects who are automatically draft eligible.

          More: In or testing

          Propsects outside the Top 100 who are in the draft or testing the waters.

