TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton is entering the NBA Draft and plans to hire an agent, he said Friday.

The 6-foot-2 native of Mableton, Georgia, is considered the ninth-ranked player in the draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Sexton entered Alabama as a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American. He averaged 19.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Crimson Tide to its first win in the NCAA tournament since 2006.

Sexton said he was proud of helping Alabama get into the tournament, winning 20 games and beating rival Auburn in the SEC tournament. He said that whoever chooses him in the NBA is getting someone with the "will to win."

"Growing up you want to make it to the NBA," Sexton said. "That's everyone's goal."

Despite just one season at Alabama, coach Avery Johnson touted his impact on its long-term future. He said the goal when he first came to Alabama in 2015 was to build a program that can reach the NCAA tournament and attract one-and-done prospects, and that Sexton's success is confirmation of that.

"His style fits," Johnson said of Sexton's transition to the NBA game. "I went to a game last week ... and my wife and I looked at each other and said, 'He can play in this league.' His style translates."

The draft combine is May 16-20 in Chicago.