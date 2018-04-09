MIAMI -- Miami Hurricanes sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. has decided to hire an agent and turn pro.

Coach Jim Larranaga says Brown informed him of the decision Monday. Brown announced earlier he would declare for the NBA draft, and by retaining an agent he'll give up the option of continuing his college career.

Hurricanes freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV last week announced his decision to turn pro this year. The NBA draft is June 21.

Brown is considered a potential late first-round pick even though he had a disappointing sophomore season that ended after 19 games because of a left foot injury requiring surgery.

He averaged 11.4 points and shot 27 percent from 3-point range for the Hurricanes, who went 22-10 and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.