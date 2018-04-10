Auburn Tigers sophomore center Austin Wiley, who did not play this season after the NCAA ruled him ineligible, declared for the NBA draft on Tuesday.

Wiley made his announcement on Twitter and said he would not sign with an agent, to keep his NCAA eligibility in case he decides to return to school.

Auburn reported violations related to Wiley involving recruiting, extra benefits and agents, the NCAA said in a release in January. The NCAA said Wiley would be eligible at the start of the 2018-19 season based on its current information in the case.

Wiley and forward Danjel Purifoy were held out by Auburn before the ruling in connection with allegations against former associate head coach Chuck Person. Person was indicted on federal fraud, bribery and conspiracy charges.

"In spite of all that we went through this season, Austin is still in a great position to accomplish all of his goals," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. "I think as much as any player in the country who is testing the waters, Austin has the greatest chance to move up in the draft. He's in great physical condition and has worked extremely hard. He will be impressive at the combine."

Wiley, a 6-foot-10 sophomore from Hoover, Alabama, averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 23 games as a freshman. He is ranked No. 78 in the ESPN top 100 NBA draft rankings.