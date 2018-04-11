Jalen Rose does not think Jalen Brunson has what it takes to be the next great NBA PG, but believes he can play quality minutes in the league. (0:44)

Villanova junior guard Jalen Brunson, the consensus NCAA player of the year for the national champion Wildcats, will enter the 2018 NBA draft.

"After careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the June NBA draft and hire an agent," Brunson wrote in an essay for ESPN.com.

Brunson, who is the No. 26 pick in ESPN's Jonathan Givony's most recent mock draft and is ranked as the No. 36 overall draft prospect, has been incredibly productive on two national title teams at Villanova. The gifted pick-and-roll point guard, who averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds, is adept at shooting off the dribble and playing in the post.

His leadership and toughness has separated him from his peers, league executives told ESPN.

Brunson leaves Villanova as one of the most accomplished college basketball players of the modern era, including two NCAA championships, two USA Basketball titles, Big East Player of the Year and the Wooden and Naismith National Player of the Year awards in 2018.

With championships on the high school, college and international levels, there may be no player coming to the NBA since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with a deeper résumé of team and individual success.

Brunson's father, Rick, is an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves and played a decade in the NBA.

Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges declared for the draft on Tuesday.