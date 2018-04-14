Michigan forward Moe Wagner will forgo his final season in college and turn pro, he announced Saturday.

The move that wasn't much of a surprise after his stellar performance at the Final Four in San Antonio.

"Alle träume klingen verrückt. Bis sie wahr warden," Wagner wrote in his native German for the Players Tribune.

In English, it means: "I've decided to sign with an agent and enter the 2018 NBA draft."

Moe Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds this season while helping lead the Wolverines to the national championship game. Harry How/Getty Images

The skilled 6-foot-11, 245-pounder from Berlin contemplated leaving after his sophomore season, when he averaged 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, but NBA executives told Wagner he was a likely second-round pick who might even go undrafted.

Wagner returned to Michigan and became a more well-rounded player this season, averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while improving his toughness and defense.

Editor's Picks NBA mock draft: New lottery order and top 10 picks Which teams will land the best prospects in the 2018 NBA draft? Jonathan Givony breaks down the new picks in both rounds.

At the Final Four, he improved his stock with a 24-point, 15-rebound performance in a win over Loyola Chicago in the national semifinals. He finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss to Villanova in the national title game.

Several NBA executives told ESPN that Wagner may have played his way into the latter portion of the first round. He is ranked at the No. 48 prospect in the ESPN Top 100.

This wasn't an easy decision for me," Wagner added in the Players Tribune. "I know people always say that, and maybe it sounds like they don't 100% mean it. But I'm telling you guys - the idea of leaving Michigan, of leaving this community, is really tough. This place has really started to feel like home."