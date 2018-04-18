Wenyen Gabriel is the latest Kentucky player to declare for the NBA draft, but the sophomore forward told ESPN he won't immediately hire an agent, which gives him the option to return to school.

The 6-foot-8 versatile forward announced on social media that he will test the NBA draft process. The New Hampshire native averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this past season for the Wildcats.

Those things we think impossible you can achieve, we know it ain't promised or guaranteed but everybody got a dream💯 pic.twitter.com/t1cgnDMTVY — UPMΛN™ (@WenyenGabriel) April 18, 2018

Gabriel shot 39.6 percent from beyond the arc this season. He scored 23 points and was 7-for-7 from 3-point range in a March 10 game against Alabama.

Gabriel joins Kentucky teammates Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo and PJ Washington in declaring for the NBA draft. However, only Washington and Gabriel have announced they will keep their options open and won't immediately sign with an agent.

Kentucky's frontcourt could be loaded next season if Gabriel and Washington both decide to return to Lexington. Nick Richards will return for his sophomore season, Jarred Vanderbilt is also likely to come back to school after an injury-plagued freshman campaign and coach John Calipari also added McDonald's All-American forward E.J. Montgomery.

Several NBA executives told ESPN that Gabriel is not projected as a first-round pick, but should receive an invitation to next month's NBA combine in Chicago.