The Maryland Terrapins could lose another standout this offseason after Kevin Huerter announced his decision Friday to enter the NBA draft without hiring an agent.

Huerter, and other college players who haven't hired agents, can withdraw by May 30 and return to school.

As a sophomore, Huerter averaged 14.8 points and made 42 percent of his 3-point attempts last season.

The 6-foot-7 wing is currently listed as the No. 20 pick in ESPN's 2019 mock draft.

"This will be a great experience for Kevin to get honest feedback from NBA teams and executives," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. "Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow Kevin and his family to make an informed decision about his future."

Turgeon has more questions about his 2018-19 roster than answers right now.

Justin Jackson, who missed a chunk of last season due to injury, recently declared for the NBA draft and hired an agent. Bruno Fernando also has entered the draft without hiring an agent. Dion Wiley will leave Maryland and play as a grad transfer elsewhere next season.

Maryland has a top-15 recruiting class signed, so the decisions by Huerter and Fernando could be the differences between a Maryland squad that starts the season as a ranked team or a Maryland team that starts the season without three of its top-four scorers from the 2017-18 campaign.