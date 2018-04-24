NBA draft: Every player who has declared early for 2018

The NBA released to teams the list of 236 players that have filed as early entry candidates for the 2018 NBA draft, including 181 players from colleges and 55 international players. This number is up significantly from last year, which had 182 players (137 colleges, 45 internationals), an increase of 30 percent from 2017.

Players wishing to enter the 2018 NBA draft were required to submit a letter to the NBA to be received no later than Sunday, April 22 at 11:59 PM ET. Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing no later than 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 11. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, underclassmen that have entered the 2018 draft must withdraw by Wednesday, May 30.

Here is the list of college players who have applied for early entry into the 2018 draft, which will be held Thursday, June 21:

College Player Height Pos. Team Country Deng Adel 6-7 SF/PF Louisville South Sudan Esa Ahmad 6-8 PF West Virginia USA Rawle Alkins 6-5 SG Arizona USA Mike Amius 6-7 F Western Carolina USA Kostas Antetokounmpo 6-10 SF Dayton Greece Deandre Ayton 7-0 C Arizona Bahamas Udoka Azubuike 6-11 C Kansas Nigeria Marvin Bagley 6-11 PF/C Duke USA Mohamed Bamba 7-0 C Texas USA Sedrick Barefield 6-2 PG Utah USA Keita Bates-Diop 6-7 PF Ohio St USA Tyus Battle 6-7 SG/SF Syracuse USA Lamonte Bearden 6-3 G Western Kentucky USA Tashawn Berry 6-3 SG Dakota College (ND) USA Leron Black 6-7 PF Illinois USA Brian Bowen 6-7 SF South Carolina USA Ky Bowman 6-1 PG/SG Boston College USA Jordan Brangers 6-2 South Plains College (TX) USA Mikal Bridges 6-7 SF Villanova USA Miles Bridges 6-6 SF/PF Michigan St USA Barry Brown 6-3 SG Kansas St USA Bruce Brown 6-3 SG Miami FL USA Bryce Brown 6-3 SG Auburn USA Troy Brown 6-7 SG Oregon USA Jalen Brunson 6-2 PG Villanova USA Elijah Bryant 6-5 SG BYU USA C.J. Burks 6-3 G Marshall USA Jordan Caroline 6-7 PF Nevada USA Tony Carr 6-3 PG Penn St USA Wendell Carter 6-10 C Duke USA Kameron Chatman 6-9 SF Detroit USA Haanif Cheatham 6-5 SG Marquette USA Yoeli Childs 6-8 PF BYU USA Chris Clemons 5-9 PG Campbell USA Tyler Cook 6-9 PF/C Iowa USA Isaac Copeland 6-9 PF Nebraska USA Bryant Crawford 6-3 PG Wake Forest USA Mike Daum 6-9 PF/C South Dakota St USA Eric Davis 6-3 PG Texas USA Jon Davis 6-3 PG Charlotte USA Jordan Davis 6-2 PG Northern Colorado USA Shawntrez Davis 6-9 PF Bethune Cookman USA Terence Davis 6-4 SG Mississippi USA Tyler Davis 6-9 C Texas A&M USA Marcus Derrickson 6-7 SF Georgetown USA Hamidou Diallo 6-5 SG Kentucky USA Noah Dickerson 6-8 C Washington USA Donte Divincenzo 6-5 PG Villanova USA Dikembe Dixson 6-7 SF Illinois (Chi.) USA Torin Dorn 6-5 SG N.C. State USA Trevon Duval 6-3 PG Duke USA Nojel Eastern 6-7 SG Purdue USA Carsen Edwards 6'0 PG Purdue USA Jon Elmore 6-3 PG Marshall USA Drew Eubanks 6-10 C Oregon St USA Jacob Evans 6-6 SG/SF Cincinnati USA Bruno Fernando 6-10 C Maryland Angola Dextor Foster ASA College (FL) Jarrey Foster 6-6 SG SMU USA Tremaine Fraiser Westchester CC (NY) Robert Franks 6-7 PF Washington St USA Melvin Frazier 6-6 SF Tulane USA Wenyen Gabriel 6-9 PF Kentucky Sudan Kaiser Gates 6-8 SF Xavier USA Eugene German 6-0 G Northern Illinois USA Admon Gilder 6-4 SG Texas A&M USA Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6-6 PG/SG Kentucky Canada Michael Gilmore 6-10 PF Florida Gulf Coast USA Jessie Govan 6-11 C Georgetown USA Tyler Hall 6-4 SG Montana St USA Jaylen Hands 6-3 PG UCLA USA Zach Hankins 6-10 C Ferris St USA Ethan Happ 6-10 PF/C Wisconsin USA Jared Harper 5-10 PG Auburn USA Mustapha Heron 6-5 SG Auburn USA Malik Hines 6-10 PF Massachusetts USA D.J. Hogg 6-9 SF/PF Texas A&M USA Aaron Holiday 6-1 PG UCLA USA Jalen Hudson 6-5 SG Florida USA Dewan Huell 6-10 PF Miami FL USA Kevin Huerter 6-6 SG Maryland USA Tramaine Isabell 6-1 PG Drexel USA DeAngelo Isby 6-5 SG Utah St USA Jaren Jackson 6-11 PF/C Michigan St USA Justin Jackson 6-7 SF/PF Maryland Canada Justin James 6-7 SG Wyoming USA Zach Johnson 6-2 G Florida Gulf Coast USA Ismaila Kane Atlanta Metropolitan Christian Keeling 6-4 SG Char. Southern USA Devonte Klines 6-0 PG Montana St USA Kevin Knox 6-9 SF/PF Kentucky USA Sagaba Konate 6-8 C West Virginia Mali Terry Larrier 6-8 SF Connecticut USA Kalob Ledoux 6-3 G McNeese St USA Marquez Letcher-Ellis 6-7 SF Rice USA Abdul Lewis 6-10 F NJIT USA Victor Lewis II West Texas A&M Makinde London 6-10 PF Chattanooga USA Dominic MaGee 6-4 SG Southern Miss USA Fletcher Magee 6-4 SG Wofford USA Caleb Martin 6-7 SF Nevada USA Cody Martin 6-7 SF Nevada USA Malik Martin 6-11 C South Florida USA Zane Martin 6-4 G Towson USA Charles Matthews 6-6 SF Michigan USA Luke Maye 6-8 PF North Carolina USA Brandon McCoy 6-11 C UNLV USA Jalen McDaniels 6-9 PF San Diego St USA Markis McDuffie 6-8 SF Wichita St USA Christian Mekowulu 6-9 PF Tennessee St Nigeria De'Anthony Melton 6-3 PG/SG USC USA Aaron Menzies 7-3 C Seattle University England Chimezie Metu 6-10 PF/C USC USA Shake Milton 6-6 PG/SG SMU USA Shelton Mitchell 6-3 PG Clemson USA Takal Molson 6-5 SG Canisius USA Max Montana San Diego State Doral Moore 7-0 C Wake Forest USA Juwan Morgan 6-8 SF/PF Indiana USA Matt Morgan 6-2 PG/SG Cornell USA Isaiah Moss 6-5 F Iowa USA Travis Munnings 6-6 F ULM Bahamas Jordan Murdock Friends University Malik Newman 6-4 PG/SG Kansas USA Josh Okogie 6-4 SG Georgia Tech Nigeria Renathan Ona Embo 6-5 SG Tulane France James Palmer 6-6 SF Nebraska USA Ajdin Penava 6-9 PF Marshall Bosnia and Herzegovina Keanu Peters 6-0 Salt Lake CC (UT) Lamar Peters 6-0 PG Mississippi St. USA Jalon Pipkins 6-4 G CSUN USA Shamorie Ponds 6-1 PG St. John's USA Jontay Porter 6-10 C Missouri USA Michael Porter 6-10 SF/PF Missouri USA Billy Preston 6-10 PF Kansas USA Marcquise Reed 6-3 G Clemson USA Isaiah Reese 6-5 G Canisius USA Cody Riley 6-10 C UCLA USA Kerwin Roach 6-3 PG/SG Texas USA Jerome Robinson 6-5 PG Boston College USA Mitchell Robinson 6-11 C Western Kentucky USA Ahmaad Rorie 6-1 PG Montana USA Quinton Rose 6-8 SF Temple USA Brandon Sampson 6-5 SG LSU USa Corey Sanders 6-1 PG Rutgers USA Admiral Schofield 6-5 SF/PF Tennessee England Micah Seaborn 6-5 G Monmouth USA Collin Sexton 6-2 PG Alabama USA Ronshad Shabazz 6-5 PG/SG Appalachian St. USA Landry Shamet 6-4 PG Wichita St USA Tavarius Shine 6-6 SG/SF Oklahoma St USA Chris Silva 6-9 PF/C South Carolina Gabon Yankuba Sima 6-11 C Oklahoma St Spain Anfernee Simons 6-4 SG Post-Grad USA Fred Sims 6-4 G Chicago St USA Zhaire Smith 6-5 SF Texas Tech USA Ray Spalding 6-10 PF Louisville USA Omari Spellman 6-9 PF Villanova USA Deshon Taylor 6-2 G Fresno St USA Khyri Thomas 6-3 SG Creighton USA Reid Travis 6-8 PF Stanford USA Gary Trent 6-5 SG Duke USA Allonzo Trier 6-5 SG Arizona USA Jarred Vanderbilt 6-8 SF Kentucky USA Lagerald Vick 6-5 SF Kansas USA Christian Vital 6-2 G Connecticut USA Moritz Wagner 6-11 C Michigan Germany Jaylin Walker 6-1 PG Kent St USA Lonnie Walker 6-4 SG Miami FL USA Nick Ward 6-8 C Michigan St USA P.J. Washington 6-8 PF Kentucky USA Tremont Waters 5-11 PG LSU USA Quinndary Weatherspoon 6-4 SG Mississippi St. USA Andrien White 6-3 PG Charlotte USA Demajeo Wiggins 6-10 PF Bowling Green USA Lindell Wigginton 6-2 PG Iowa St Canada Austin Wiley 6-11 C Auburn USA Kris Wilkes 6-7 SF/PF UCLA USA Robert Williams 6-10 C Texas A&M USA Justin Wright-Foreman 6-1 PG Hofstra USA Trae Young 6-2 PG Oklahoma USA

And here are the international players:

International Player Height Pos. Country Berke Atar 6-11 C Turkey LiAngelo Ball 6-5 SG USA Romaric Belemene 6-7 SF/PF Congo Laurynas Beliauskas 6-1 G Lithuania Rihards Berzins 6-10 PF/C Latvia Laurynas Birutis 7-1 C Lithuania Goga Bitadze 6-11 C Georgia Isaac Bonga 6-9 SF Germany Etienne Ca 6-9 PF France Sigfredo Casero 6-2 SG Cuba Emanuel Cate 6-9 PF Romania Vasilis Charalampopoulos 6-9 PF Greece Luka Doncic 6-8 PG Slovenia Yago Dos Santos 5-10 PG Brazil Berkan Durmaz 6-9 PF Turkey Aleksander Dziewa 6-9 C Poland Martynas Echodas 6-10 PF/C Lithuania Ibrahima Faye 6-9 PF/C Senegal Gabriel Galvanini 6-8 SF/PF Brazil Stephane Gombauld 6-7 PF France Melvyn Govindy 7-0 C France Yoan Granvorka 6-7 SF Switzerland Tryggvi Hlinason 7-1 C Iceland Karim Jallow 6-7 SF Germany Matas Jogela 6-8 SF/PF Lithuania Georgios Kalaitzakis 6-6 SG Greece Michal Kolenda 6-5 SF Poland Antonis Koniaris 6-3 PG Greece Leon Kratzer 6-11 C Germany Arnoldas Kulboka 6-10 SF Lithuania Rodions Kurucs 6-10 SF/PF Latvia Xabi Lopez-Arostegui 6-8 SF Spain Matur Maker 6-10 C Sudan Vanja Marinkovic 6-7 SG Serbia William McDowell-White 6-5 PG Australia Blaz Mesicek 6-6 SG Slovenia Adam Mokoka 6-4 SG France Shekinah Munanga 6-7 PF Democratic Republic of the Congo Dzanan Musa 6-9 SF Bosnia Muhaymin Mustafa 6-7 SF Cyprus William Narace 6-8 PF Cameroon Amine Noua 6-8 PF France Elie Okobo 6-3 PG France Viny Okouo 7-2 C Congo Louis Olinde 6-9 SF Germany Erxhan Osmani 6-11 C Albania Jean-Marc Pansa 6-10 C France Darel Poirier 6-9 PF France Marcel Ponitka 6-2 PG Poland Issuf Sanon 6-4 PG/SG Ukraine Tadas Sedekerskis 6-10 SF Lithuania Leonardo Tote 6-11 PF Italy Michael Uchendu 6-9 C Brazil Martynas Varnas 6-6 SG Lithuania Filip Zagrajski 6-3 PG Croatia

Additionally, the NBA sent teams a list of six players who are "auto-eligible" for the 2018 draft. These are international players (as defined in the CBA) that may have signed professional basketball contracts with teams in leagues other than the NBA prior to January 1, 2018. If this information is correct, these players would also be eligible for selection in the 2018 NBA draft. Because this information has not been verified, however, teams will have to do their own due diligence (as with any other draft selection).