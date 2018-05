Mike Greenberg expects Golden State to make easy work of Houston in the Western Conference finals. (1:29)

After a combined 164 regular-season games and 10 playoff contests between them, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are finally where everyone expected them to be: head-to-head in one of the most anticipated Western Conference finals ever.

And after young stars emerged for the injury-riddled Boston Celtics, a showdown with familiar foe LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers awaits.

Who will advance to the NBA Finals? Our experts make their predictions for the conference finals.

(1) Rockets vs. (2) Warriors Name GS HOU Games Kevin

Arnovitz 6 Ian

Begley 7 Jerry

Bembry 6 Amin

Elhassan 5 Jeremias

Engelmann 6 Chris

Forsberg 6 Nick

Friedell 6 Andrew

Han 5 Chris

Haynes 6 Zach

Lowe 6 Tim

MacMahon 7 Bobby

Marks 6 Nick

Metallinos 7 Dave

McMenamin 7 Kevin

Pelton 6 Jorge

Sedano 7 Ramona

Shelburne 6 Andre'

Snellings 7 Marc

Spears 7 Michael

Wright 7 Royce

Young 7 Ohm

Youngmisuk 6