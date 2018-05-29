Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo announced Tuesday he will sign with an agent and keep his name in the NBA draft.

DiVincenzo's stock soared during the NCAA tournament, when he won Final Four Most Outstanding Player and helped lead the Wildcats to a national championship. He scored 31 points in the title game victory over Michigan after finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds against Kansas in the semifinals.

DiVincenzo worked out for multiple NBA teams over the past several weeks and impressed at the NBA draft combine.

The decision caps a rapid ascension for DiVincenzo, a borderline first-round pick in most mock drafts, since his college career began. The 6-foot-5 Delaware native redshirted his first season at Villanova after being unranked as a high school senior.

He played a key bench role as a redshirt freshman, but broke out last season, winning Big East Sixth Man of the Year and averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Villanova coach Jay Wright sent congratulations to DiVincenzo via Twitter on Tuesday.

Proud of our guy Donte - we have great confidence in him at the next level !!https://t.co/Z9Qkx5sP8S pic.twitter.com/7sGCjzTpq5 — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) May 29, 2018

Wright and the Wildcats now wait for a decision from Omari Spellman, who entered the draft but did not sign with an agent. Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson announced in early April they were both leaving college and signing with agents.

The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is Wednesday.