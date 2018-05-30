        <
          Brian Bowen to stay in NBA draft after learning of ineligibility

          5:34 PM ET
          • Jeff Goodman
          • Jeff Borzello
          Barring last-minute information from the NCAA prior to Wednesday night's deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft, South Carolina's Brian Bowen will keep his name in and turn pro after receiving news that he will have to sit out next season at a minimum.

          Bowen signed with Louisville out of high school and remained at school for the first semester following allegations from the FBI that his father took money from Adidas.

          Bowen transferred to South Carolina prior to the start of the second semester and was hoping to gain eligibility for next season after missing all of his freshman campaign. However, the NCAA's student-reinstatement committee determined that Bowen will have to sit all of next season.

          "That's at a minimum," one source close to the situation told ESPN. "That wasn't even a ruling, so he could face more."

          Bowen attended the NBA draft combine earlier this month in Chicago, and most NBA executives told ESPN Bowen will likely go in the back end of the second round or undrafted.

