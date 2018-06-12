NBA free agency: Latest buzz, rumblings and reports

After one All-Star season with the Thunder, Paul George's plans for next season are uncertain. (1:00)

NBA free agency officially begins on July 1, but news, rumors and rumblings are already flowing in about the league's top free agents and trade targets. Keep it here for the latest across the Association.

Key offseason dates

June 24: Deadline for restricted free agents to exercise player options

June 29: Deadline to exercise player, team or early termination options

July 1: Free agency begins after midnight ET

July 6: Moratorium ends at noon ET; signings and trades can be made official

July 13: Deadline to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents

June 12 updates

5:14 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said Tuesday that a contract extension this summer doesn't make sense for him, and his sole focus is on getting healthy for next season and helping Boston take another step toward title contention.

4:55 p.m. ET: Two-time reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant could sign for as long as four years and about $160 million this offseason, and Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers is prepared to give him "whatever he wants."

3:45 p.m. ET: Jodie Meeks exercised his $3.5 million contract option to return to the Washington Wizards for the 2018-19 season, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Meeks will serve the remaining 19 games of a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy to start the season. Meeks, 30, played 77 games for the Wizards last season, averaging 14.5 minutes and 6.3 points a game.

10:15 a.m. ET: Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young is seriously contemplating declining his $13.7 million player option for the 2018-19 season and becoming an unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Young, 29, has until June 29 to make a decision on the option.