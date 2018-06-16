On a night that can change the future of the NBA, the draft will see players like DeAndre Ayton and Trae Young join the league's ranks. (0:55)

In a rare occurrence, the invitations to the NBA draft green room will not include a non-collegiate player, league sources told ESPN.

ESPN's second-rated prospect, Slovenian Luka Doncic, will not be attending the draft because of his Real Madrid season, and no other non-college prospect made the cut of those the NBA expects to be selected in the first round of Thursday night's NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The green room is a staging area near the draft podium where players, families and associates await commissioner Adam Silver to call their names upon selection.

Among the known invitations: Arizona's DeAndre Ayton, Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr., Texas' Mo Bamba, Alabama's Collin Sexton, Oklahoma's Trae Young, Duke's Wendell Carter Jr., Missouri's Michael Porter Jr., Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Kentucky's Kevin Knox, Texas A&M's Robert Williams, Miami's Lonnie Walker, Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, Boston College's Jerome Robinson, Boise State's Chandler Hutchison and UCLA's Aaron Holiday.