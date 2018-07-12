        <
          Warriors sign free agent forward Jonas Jerebko to bolster bench

          Jul 12, 2018
          • Associated Press

          OAKLAND, Calif. -- Free agent forward Jonas Jerebko has signed with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

          The Warriors announced the deal Thursday and planned to formally introduce Jerebko on Monday.

          A native of Sweden, Jerebko has played nine NBA seasons with Utah, Boston and Detroit. In 32 postseason games -- four starts -- for the Jazz and Celtics, he has averaged 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds.

          Golden State had already added center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency and re-signed two-time reigning finals MVP Kevin Durant and forward/center Kevon Looney after winning a second straight title and third in four years. Centers JaVale McGee (Lakers) and Zaza Pachulia (Pistons) have departed.

