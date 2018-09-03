The 13-member Class of 2018 -- including NBA legends Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash -- will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 7 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
HALL OF FAME WEEKEND
Sept. 6: Class of 2018 news conference and jacket presentation
Sept. 7: 2018 enshrinement ceremony
Sept. 8: 2018 induction celebration and ring ceremony
MEET THE CLASS OF 2018
Ray Allen
18.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 40.0% 3-pt FG in 1,300 NBA games
Elected by North American Committee
10-time NBA All-Star (2001-07)
Two-time NBA champion (2008, 2013)
All-time NBA leader in 3-point field goals
Presented at ceremony by: Reggie Miller (Class of 2012)
Maurice Cheeks
11.1 PPG, 6.7 APG, 2.1 SPG in 1,101 NBA games
Elected by North American Committee
Four-time NBA All-Star
Five-time NBA All-Defensive Team
Fifth all time in NBA in steals
Presented at ceremony by: Billy Cunningham (Class of 1986) and Julius Erving (Class of 1993)
Charles "Lefty" Driesell
Elected by North American Committee
786-394 in 41 seasons as NCAA coach
One of 11 coaches to lead four schools to the NCAA tournament
Only coach to win at least 100 games at four schools
Presented at ceremony by: John Thompson (Class of 1999), Mike Krzyzewski (Class of 2001) and George Raveling (Class of 2015)
Grant Hill
16.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.1 APG in 1,026 NBA games
Elected by North American Committee
Seven-time NBA All-Star
1995 NBA co-Rookie of the Year
Two-time NCAA champion (1991, 1992)
Presented at ceremony by: Isiah Thomas (Class of 2000), Mike Krzyzewski (Class of 2001), Patrick Ewing (Class of 2008) and Alonzo Mourning (Class of 2014)
Jason Kidd
12.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 8.7 APG in 1,391 NBA games
Elected by North American Committee
10-time NBA All-Star
2011 NBA champion
Ranks second all time in NBA in assists and steals
Presented at ceremony by: Gary Payton (Class of 2013)
Steve Nash
14.3 PPG, 8.5 APG, 42.8% 3-pt FG in 1,217 NBA games
Elected by North American Committee
Two-time NBA MVP (2005, 2006)
Eight-time NBA All-Star
Third all time in NBA in assists
Presented at ceremony by: Don Nelson (Class of 2012)
Dino Radja
16.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.3 BPG in 224 NBA games
Elected by International Committee
Two-time EuroLeague champion (1989, 1990)
Selected as one of FIBA's 50 Greatest Players in 1991
Selected as one of 50 Greatest EuroLeague Contributors in 2008
Presented at ceremony by: Larry Bird (Class of 1998)
Charlie Scott
20.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.9 APG in 717 ABA/NBA games
Elected by Veterans Committee
Five-time NBA/ABA All-Star
1976 NBA champion
First African-American scholarship athlete at University of North Carolina
Presented at ceremony by: Dave Cowens (Class of 1991), Julius Erving (Class of 1993), Larry Brown (Class of 2002), James Worthy (Class of 2003), Jerry Colangelo (Class of 2004), Roy Williams (Class of 2007) and Spencer Haywood (Class of 2015)
Katie Smith
13.4 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.6 APG in 482 WNBA games
Elected by Women's Committee
Seven-time WNBA All-Star
Ranks fifth all time in points scored in WNBA history
First female athlete in Ohio State history to have her number retired
Presented at ceremony by: Dawn Staley (Class of 2013)
Tina Thompson
15.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.6 APG in 496 WNBA games
Elected by Women's Committee
Nine-time WNBA All-Star
Four-time WNBA champion (1997-2000)
First draft pick in WNBA history
Presented at ceremony by: Cheryl Miller (Class of 1995)
Rod Thorn
Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee
Served as NBA executive vice president of basketball operations (1986-2000) and president of basketball operations (2013-2015)
Served as front office executive for Chicago Bulls (1978-1985), New Jersey Nets (2000-2004, 2007-08, 2010), Philadelphia 76ers (2010-2012)
2002 NBA Executive of the Year
Presented at ceremony by: Jerry West (Class of 1980)
Ora Mae Washington
Elected by Early African-American Pioneers Committee
Leader of 11 consecutive Women's Colored Basketball Championship teams (1932-42)
Member of Temple University Sports Hall of Fame
Elected to Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009
Rick Welts
Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee
President and COO of Golden State Warriors
Worked in NBA league office from 1982-1999; widely credited with creation of "All-Star Weekend"
Served as executive for Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury for nine seasons, including two as team president
Presented at ceremony by: Bill Russell (Class of 1975), Lenny Wilkens (Class of 1989 and 1998), Annie Meyers (Class of 1993), Russ Granik (Class of 2013) and David Stern (Class of 2014)