The 13-member Class of 2018 -- including NBA legends Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash -- will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 7 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

HALL OF FAME WEEKEND

Sept. 6: Class of 2018 news conference and jacket presentation

Sept. 7: 2018 enshrinement ceremony

Sept. 8: 2018 induction celebration and ring ceremony

MEET THE CLASS OF 2018

Ray Allen

18.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 40.0% 3-pt FG in 1,300 NBA games

Elected by North American Committee

10-time NBA All-Star (2001-07)

Two-time NBA champion (2008, 2013)

All-time NBA leader in 3-point field goals

Presented at ceremony by: Reggie Miller (Class of 2012)

Maurice Cheeks

11.1 PPG, 6.7 APG, 2.1 SPG in 1,101 NBA games

Elected by North American Committee

Four-time NBA All-Star

Five-time NBA All-Defensive Team

Fifth all time in NBA in steals

Presented at ceremony by: Billy Cunningham (Class of 1986) and Julius Erving (Class of 1993)

Charles "Lefty" Driesell

Elected by North American Committee

786-394 in 41 seasons as NCAA coach

One of 11 coaches to lead four schools to the NCAA tournament

Only coach to win at least 100 games at four schools

Presented at ceremony by: John Thompson (Class of 1999), Mike Krzyzewski (Class of 2001) and George Raveling (Class of 2015)

Grant Hill

16.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.1 APG in 1,026 NBA games

Elected by North American Committee

Seven-time NBA All-Star

1995 NBA co-Rookie of the Year

Two-time NCAA champion (1991, 1992)

Presented at ceremony by: Isiah Thomas (Class of 2000), Mike Krzyzewski (Class of 2001), Patrick Ewing (Class of 2008) and Alonzo Mourning (Class of 2014)

Jason Kidd

12.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 8.7 APG in 1,391 NBA games

Elected by North American Committee

10-time NBA All-Star

2011 NBA champion

Ranks second all time in NBA in assists and steals

Presented at ceremony by: Gary Payton (Class of 2013)

Steve Nash

14.3 PPG, 8.5 APG, 42.8% 3-pt FG in 1,217 NBA games

Elected by North American Committee

Two-time NBA MVP (2005, 2006)

Eight-time NBA All-Star

Third all time in NBA in assists

Presented at ceremony by: Don Nelson (Class of 2012)

Dino Radja

16.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.3 BPG in 224 NBA games

Elected by International Committee

Two-time EuroLeague champion (1989, 1990)

Selected as one of FIBA's 50 Greatest Players in 1991

Selected as one of 50 Greatest EuroLeague Contributors in 2008

Presented at ceremony by: Larry Bird (Class of 1998)

Charlie Scott

20.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.9 APG in 717 ABA/NBA games

Elected by Veterans Committee

Five-time NBA/ABA All-Star

1976 NBA champion

First African-American scholarship athlete at University of North Carolina

Presented at ceremony by: Dave Cowens (Class of 1991), Julius Erving (Class of 1993), Larry Brown (Class of 2002), James Worthy (Class of 2003), Jerry Colangelo (Class of 2004), Roy Williams (Class of 2007) and Spencer Haywood (Class of 2015)

Katie Smith

13.4 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.6 APG in 482 WNBA games

Elected by Women's Committee

Seven-time WNBA All-Star

Ranks fifth all time in points scored in WNBA history

First female athlete in Ohio State history to have her number retired

Presented at ceremony by: Dawn Staley (Class of 2013)

Tina Thompson

15.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.6 APG in 496 WNBA games

Elected by Women's Committee

Nine-time WNBA All-Star

Four-time WNBA champion (1997-2000)

First draft pick in WNBA history

Presented at ceremony by: Cheryl Miller (Class of 1995)

Rod Thorn

Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee

Served as NBA executive vice president of basketball operations (1986-2000) and president of basketball operations (2013-2015)

Served as front office executive for Chicago Bulls (1978-1985), New Jersey Nets (2000-2004, 2007-08, 2010), Philadelphia 76ers (2010-2012)

2002 NBA Executive of the Year

Presented at ceremony by: Jerry West (Class of 1980)

Ora Mae Washington

Elected by Early African-American Pioneers Committee

Leader of 11 consecutive Women's Colored Basketball Championship teams (1932-42)

Member of Temple University Sports Hall of Fame

Elected to Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009

Rick Welts

Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee

President and COO of Golden State Warriors

Worked in NBA league office from 1982-1999; widely credited with creation of "All-Star Weekend"

Served as executive for Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury for nine seasons, including two as team president

Presented at ceremony by: Bill Russell (Class of 1975), Lenny Wilkens (Class of 1989 and 1998), Annie Meyers (Class of 1993), Russ Granik (Class of 2013) and David Stern (Class of 2014)