        <
        >

          Basketball Hall of Fame: Meet the Class of 2018

          play
          Kidd, Nash among new HOFers (2:20)

          Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Grant Hill, Ray Allen and Maurice Cheeks are officially announced as part of the 2018 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. (2:20)

          8:46 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 13-member Class of 2018 -- including NBA legends Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash -- will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 7 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

          HALL OF FAME WEEKEND

          Sept. 6: Class of 2018 news conference and jacket presentation
          Sept. 7: 2018 enshrinement ceremony
          Sept. 8: 2018 induction celebration and ring ceremony

          MEET THE CLASS OF 2018

          Ray Allen

          18.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 40.0% 3-pt FG in 1,300 NBA games

          • Elected by North American Committee

          • 10-time NBA All-Star (2001-07)

          • Two-time NBA champion (2008, 2013)

          • All-time NBA leader in 3-point field goals

          Presented at ceremony by: Reggie Miller (Class of 2012)

          Maurice Cheeks

          11.1 PPG, 6.7 APG, 2.1 SPG in 1,101 NBA games

          • Elected by North American Committee

          • Four-time NBA All-Star

          • Five-time NBA All-Defensive Team

          • Fifth all time in NBA in steals

          Presented at ceremony by: Billy Cunningham (Class of 1986) and Julius Erving (Class of 1993)

          Charles "Lefty" Driesell

          • Elected by North American Committee

          • 786-394 in 41 seasons as NCAA coach

          • One of 11 coaches to lead four schools to the NCAA tournament

          • Only coach to win at least 100 games at four schools

          Presented at ceremony by: John Thompson (Class of 1999), Mike Krzyzewski (Class of 2001) and George Raveling (Class of 2015)

          Grant Hill

          16.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.1 APG in 1,026 NBA games

          • Elected by North American Committee

          • Seven-time NBA All-Star

          • 1995 NBA co-Rookie of the Year

          • Two-time NCAA champion (1991, 1992)

          Presented at ceremony by: Isiah Thomas (Class of 2000), Mike Krzyzewski (Class of 2001), Patrick Ewing (Class of 2008) and Alonzo Mourning (Class of 2014)

          Jason Kidd

          12.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 8.7 APG in 1,391 NBA games

          • Elected by North American Committee

          • 10-time NBA All-Star

          • 2011 NBA champion

          • Ranks second all time in NBA in assists and steals

          Presented at ceremony by: Gary Payton (Class of 2013)

          Steve Nash

          14.3 PPG, 8.5 APG, 42.8% 3-pt FG in 1,217 NBA games

          • Elected by North American Committee

          • Two-time NBA MVP (2005, 2006)

          • Eight-time NBA All-Star

          • Third all time in NBA in assists

          Presented at ceremony by: Don Nelson (Class of 2012)

          Dino Radja

          16.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.3 BPG in 224 NBA games

          • Elected by International Committee

          • Two-time EuroLeague champion (1989, 1990)

          • Selected as one of FIBA's 50 Greatest Players in 1991

          • Selected as one of 50 Greatest EuroLeague Contributors in 2008

          Presented at ceremony by: Larry Bird (Class of 1998)

          Charlie Scott

          20.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.9 APG in 717 ABA/NBA games

          • Elected by Veterans Committee

          • Five-time NBA/ABA All-Star

          • 1976 NBA champion

          • First African-American scholarship athlete at University of North Carolina

          Presented at ceremony by: Dave Cowens (Class of 1991), Julius Erving (Class of 1993), Larry Brown (Class of 2002), James Worthy (Class of 2003), Jerry Colangelo (Class of 2004), Roy Williams (Class of 2007) and Spencer Haywood (Class of 2015)

          Katie Smith

          13.4 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.6 APG in 482 WNBA games

          • Elected by Women's Committee

          • Seven-time WNBA All-Star

          • Ranks fifth all time in points scored in WNBA history

          • First female athlete in Ohio State history to have her number retired

          Presented at ceremony by: Dawn Staley (Class of 2013)

          Tina Thompson

          15.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.6 APG in 496 WNBA games

          • Elected by Women's Committee

          • Nine-time WNBA All-Star

          • Four-time WNBA champion (1997-2000)

          • First draft pick in WNBA history

          Presented at ceremony by: Cheryl Miller (Class of 1995)

          Rod Thorn

          • Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee

          • Served as NBA executive vice president of basketball operations (1986-2000) and president of basketball operations (2013-2015)

          • Served as front office executive for Chicago Bulls (1978-1985), New Jersey Nets (2000-2004, 2007-08, 2010), Philadelphia 76ers (2010-2012)

          • 2002 NBA Executive of the Year

          Presented at ceremony by: Jerry West (Class of 1980)

          Ora Mae Washington

          • Elected by Early African-American Pioneers Committee

          • Leader of 11 consecutive Women's Colored Basketball Championship teams (1932-42)

          • Member of Temple University Sports Hall of Fame

          • Elected to Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009

          Rick Welts

          • Elected by Contributor Direct Election Committee

          • President and COO of Golden State Warriors

          • Worked in NBA league office from 1982-1999; widely credited with creation of "All-Star Weekend"

          • Served as executive for Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury for nine seasons, including two as team president

          Presented at ceremony by: Bill Russell (Class of 1975), Lenny Wilkens (Class of 1989 and 1998), Annie Meyers (Class of 1993), Russ Granik (Class of 2013) and David Stern (Class of 2014)

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices