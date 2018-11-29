LeBron backs Coach K, teases Duke future for LeBron James Jr.

LeBron James never played in college, but barring a change to the NBA's rules, his sons will likely spend a year playing NCAA basketball before taking their talents to the NBA. And the Los Angeles Lakers star already has an idea of where he'd like 14-year-old LeBron James Jr. to play in 2023, at least if a recent Instagram comment is to be believed.

James, commenting on an ESPN post showing video of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski defending his vaunted freshmen players from criticism, wrote, "Love Coach K! The absolute BEST! Hope he's still at the helm when my boy comes up."

James played for Krzyzewski during the Duke coach's run as the head coach of USA Basketball, winning gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2006 FIBA World Championship. LeBron James Jr. also caused a stir earlier this month when he posted a picture of himself in a Duke Basketball sweatshirt on Twitter.

If Bronny did land at Duke, he'd continue a recent trend of sons of former NBA players going to play for Coach K, following players such as Austin Rivers, Seth Curry, Justise Winslow, Jabari Parker, Gary Trent Jr., and current Blue Devils Justin Robinson and Antonio Vrankovic.