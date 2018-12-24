Memorable Christmas Day moments across sports

On Dec. 25, 2011, Derrick Rose pulls up and hits a floater in the paint over Pau Gasol with 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to win the Bulls' Christmas Day matchup against the Lakers. (0:27)

Christmas Day is all about making memories with family and friends, but there have also been plenty of notable Dec. 25 moments in the world of sports over the years. We take a look back at some of the greatest milestones, comebacks, matchups and victories to happen on the holiday. Who knows what sports presents Santa might have in store for us this year?

NBA

Bernard King poured in 60 points for the Knicks on Christmas Day in 1984. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1984: Bernard King scores 60

New York Knicks Hall of Fame forward Bernard King scored 60 points in a 120-114 loss to the New Jersey Nets in the greatest individual scoring performance in Christmas Day history. King joined Wilt Chamberlain (59 points in 1961) and Rick Barry (50 points in 1966) to become the third player to score at least 50 points on the holiday.

Patrick Ewing helped the Knicks rally from a 25-point deficit against the Celtics in 1985. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1985: Patrick Ewing leads comeback

Rookie Patrick Ewing scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Knicks rallied from a 25-point deficit to shock the Boston Celtics 113-104 in double overtime. The Knicks finished the season below .500, while the Celtics went on to win the NBA championship behind Larry Bird.

Scottie Pippen tallied 28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on Christmas 1993. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

1993: Scottie Pippen gets it done

Scottie Pippen proved he was up to the task without Michael Jordan, who had retired the previous summer. Pippen tallied 28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists against Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway and the Orlando Magic. The icing on the cake was Toni Kukoc hitting a winner to give the Chicago Bulls a 95-93 victory.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal faced off on Christmas Day 2004 for the first time since Shaq's trade to Miami. Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

2004: Shaq vs. Kobe

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal faced off for the first time since Shaq's trade to the Miami Heat. The matchup lived up to the hype as the Heat extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 104-102 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Miami overcame Bryant's 42-point performance behind double-doubles from O'Neal (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Dwyane Wade (29 points, 10 assists).

Lakers coach Phil Jackson notched his 1,000th win on Christmas Day 2008. Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

2008: Phil Jackson's 1,000th win

In the first meeting since Boston defeated the Lakers for the 2008 NBA title, L.A. put an end to the Celtics' 19-game winning streak. Bryant put on a show with 27 points and 9 rebounds and Pau Gasol scored seven points in the final three minutes to lead the Lakers to a 92-83 victory. Phil Jackson recorded his 1,000th victory, the fastest head coach to accomplish the feat and the sixth coach at the time to reach the milestone.

LeBron James tallied 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 2010 victory over the Lakers. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

2010: LeBron's triple-double

LeBron James tallied 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double in his first Christmas Day game with Miami, a 96-80 victory over the Lakers. James became the fourth player to notch a triple-double on Christmas, joining Oscar Robertson, John Havlicek and Billy Cunningham. Russell Westbrook joined the list in 2013 and Draymond Green did so in 2017.

Derrick Rose scored the winner as the Bulls edged the Lakers on Christmas Day 2011. Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

2011: Derrick Rose's winner

Christmas 2011 doubled as Opening Day due to the lockout that shortened the NBA season to 66 games. It was Luol Deng's defense that allowed the Bulls to claim the 88-87 victory with a late Derrick Rose floating shot. Kobe Bryant scored 28 points on 21 shots, but an errant pass at the end of the game that Deng stole gave Rose (22 points) the chance to take down the Lakers.

Kyrie Irving hit the winner with 3.4 seconds left to complete the Cavs' 2016 comeback over the Warriors. Jason Miller/Getty Images

2016: Finals rematch

The first matchup between the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors since their NBA Finals series the previous June featured more drama. The Cavaliers rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Warriors 109-108. Kyrie Irving hit the winner over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left to spoil Kevin Durant's 36-point outing for Golden State. LeBron James led the Cavs with 31 points and 13 rebounds.

NFL

The Dolphins beat the Chiefs in the longest game in NFL history on Christmas Day 1971. AP Photo

1971: Longest game in NFL history

The Miami Dolphins prevailed in a back-and-forth battle during a 1971 AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After a scoreless first overtime, Miami's Garo Yepremian ended the NFL's longest game ever with a 37-yard field goal in double overtime to give the Dolphins 27-24 victory. Chiefs running back Ed Podolak had one of the greatest postseason performances, totaling 350 all-purpose yards.

Don Shula broke the record for regular-season wins on Christmas Day 1994. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

1994: Don Shula breaks record

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Detroit Lions 27-20 in Miami to claim the AFC East division title. The victory also gave Don Shula his record 319th regular-season win, putting him ahead of George Halas.

Lawrence Tynes hit the winning field goal for the Chiefs on Christmas Day 2004. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2004: Redemption for Lawrence Tynes

After missing two field goal attempts earlier in the game, place-kicker Lawrence Tynes redeemed himself by nailing a 38-yard field goal with 22 seconds left that put the Chiefs up 31-30 over the Oakland Raiders. Dante Hall had returned a kickoff 49 yards to get Kansas City in excellent field position for the winning score.

Chris Harris made two interceptions as the Bears clinched the NFC North on Christmas 2005. AP Photo/Morry Gash

2005: Bears win NFC North

The Chicago Bears' defense made four interceptions, including two by Chris Harris, as the team claimed the NFC North title and earned a first-round bye in the playoffs with a 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. The victory marked the first time since 1991 that the Bears swept the division-rival Packers.

Antonio Brown's touchdown on Christmas 2016 gave the Steelers a second AFC North title in three seasons. AP Photo/Fred Vuich

2016: Steelers claim division title

With the clock winding down, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed a short pass to Antonio Brown, who caught the ball at the Baltimore Ravens' 1. As he was being hit, Brown stretched the ball across the goal line for a touchdown that gave the Steelers a 31-27 win and a second AFC North title in three seasons.

College football

On Christmas Day 2002, Katie Hnida became the first woman to play in an NCAA Division I-A game. Joe Cavaretta/AP Photo

2002: First woman to play in Division I-A game

During the 2002 SEGA Sports Las Vegas Bowl, New Mexico's Katie Hnida became the first woman to play in an NCAA Division I-A game, but her extra-point attempt was blocked by UCLA. She later became the first woman to score in a Division I-A game in a 72-8 rout of Texas State in 2003.

Michael Brewster's touchdown run in the third overtime gave Hawai'i the victory in the 2003 Hawai'i Bowl. AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman

2003: Triple-overtime thriller

Hawai'i and Houston were in an offensive shootout and tied 34-34 at the end of regulation in the Hawai'i Bowl. Each team scored a touchdown on the first two possessions of overtime and Hawai'i got the ball first in the third overtime. Michael Brewster scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, but the Warriors' two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful. However, Houston's third overtime possession ended on downs, giving Hawai'i the victory.

NHL

Santa will be working on Christmas, but NHL players haven't since 1971, when the league stopped scheduling games on the holiday. Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

1971: NHL ends holiday tradition

Beginning in the 1920s and lasting until 1971, there was an NHL game played every Christmas Day. The NHL ended the tradition to give its players a holiday break. On the final Christmas that games were played, there were six, and the last goal scored was by Stan Gilbertson, as his California Golden Seals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-1. New York Rangers fans might not have been too happy to see the tradition come to an end. Their team was 24-11-2 on the holiday, including a 16-game unbeaten streak from 1928 through 1950.