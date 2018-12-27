        <
          Hall of Famer Larry Brown out as coach of Italian team

          2:27 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Itallian club Fiat Torino has parted ways with coach Larry Brown, the team announced.

          Brown, 78, took over the Serie A team this season but guided them to just a 5-19 mark.

          The New York-born coach is out after being booed at home following Wednesday's loss to Sidigas Avellino.

          A 2002 inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Brown is the only Hall of Famer to coach both a college (Kansas) and professional (Detroit Pistons) team to a championship.

          Brown has been the head coach for 13 college, ABA and NBA teams over a five-decade career. His last stop before heading to Italy came with SMU; however, his four-year tenure there ended with his resignation in 2016.

          Assistant coach Paolo Galbiati has been named as Brown's replacement for Fiat Torino's final eight games.

