Former Michigan and NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley was named football coach at Morgan State on Thursday.

Wheatley has spent the past two seasons as running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wheatley worked under Jags coach Doug Marrone at Syracuse from 2010-12, and with the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.

"I consider it a privilege to lead the young men of Morgan State using football as a vehicle to implement a continuation of development, mentorship, and productivity beyond the field and when their playing days are over," Wheatley said in a statement. "I can't wait to become united with the city of Baltimore and become woven in the fabric of the community."

Wheatley finished his Michigan football playing career as the program's second-leading rusher (he's now fifth), and also earned All-America honors in the 110-meter hurdles as a track athlete in 1995.

He played 10 years in the NFL for the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders from 1995 to 2004.