Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Smith Jr. each took turns dunking over guests like Shaq and J. Cole, but Diallo comes out victorious. (1:54)

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo put on a show for the fans in Charlotte, leaping over Shaquille O'Neal en route to dunk contest glory.

But is he ready for Zion?

Diallo told the Washington Post that he'd be open to facing the Duke prospect in next year's contest in Chicago. It wouldn't be the first time these two high-flyers met. Here's a look at Diallo and Williamson facing off in the 2016 Under Armour Elite 24 Dunk Contest in New York, a battle Zion won.