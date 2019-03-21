Calipari: Plan and desire is to retire at Kentucky

Amid interest from UCLA, Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted Wednesday night that he has no plans to leave the Wildcats.

"Before I go to bed, let me just say this: I'm coaching at the Univ. of Kentucky," he wrote in a Twitter post. "In my opinion, there is no better job in the world to coach basketball. My plan and my desire is to retire at Kentucky. I think the university feels the same as I do and we've talked openly about it."

Now let's focus on this game tomorrow! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 21, 2019

UCLA, which fired Steve Alford on New Year's Eve, has taken its time searching for a replacement. The Bruins have gauged the interest of a number of big-time coaches, sources told ESPN, including Calipari and Virginia 's Tony Bennett.

Calipari has denied interest in several NBA jobs in recent offseasons. Two years ago, after reports that Calipari reached out to the New York Knicks expressing interest in a dual coach/front-office position, he tweeted that "NO ONE has contacted the Knicks on my behalf. I am the coach at Kentucky and will be for a long time!"

Midway through the 2015-16 season, Calipari tweeted a statement regarding a report that he asked the New Jersey Nets and Sacramento Kings for a nine-figure contract. "I am not negotiating with ANYBODY," he wrote.

In 2015, Calipari took to Twitter and said he was "not looking for any other coaching position" after more reports linking him to the Kings.

A few weeks earlier, Calipari denied interest in the vacant New Orleans Pelicans job, despite two former players on the roster. "Even though Anthony [Davis] and Tyreke [Evans] are in NOLA, I have no interest in the Pelicans or any other job. I have a great job and I'm happy at UK," he tweeted.

Kentucky (27-6, 15-3 in the SEC) earned a 2-seed in the NCAA tournament and opens against 15-seed Abilene Christian on Thursday.