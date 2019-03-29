Oregon freshman Bol hires agent, to enter draft

Oregon Ducks freshman Bol Bol has officially turned pro, hiring an agent at CAA for representation in his eventual NBA career, the agency told ESPN on Friday.

The 7-foot-2 center is No. 12 on ESPN's rankings of the top 100 NBA draft prospects.

Bol played in nine games for Oregon before suffering an ankle injury in mid-December and an eventual stress fracture in his foot that would indefinitely sideline him and end his collegiate playing career.

The No. 4 ranked recruit in the 2018 ESPNU 100 rankings, Bol was the highest-rated player to sign with the Ducks in school history. When on the floor, he didn't disappoint, leading the Ducks in points (21.0 per game), rebounds (9.6), blocks (2.7) and 3-point percentage (52.0).

The first son of former 7-foot-7 NBA center Manute Bol of Sudan, Bol Bol's evolved game is highlighted by his versatility for his size and his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting.

Like his father, Bol Bol's shot-blocking potential and timing in the key has also impressed scouts.

His standout performance came in a late November loss to Texas Southern, when he scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds.

Bol will look to CAA to overlook his ongoing rehab and pre-NBA draft meeting and interview schedule. He will also rely on the firm to land him potential endorsement deals, beginning with a shoe deal.

Bol boasts 650,000 followers on Instagram, the third-highest total among draft prospects behind only Duke's Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.

Oregon was ousted by top-seeded Virginia in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night.