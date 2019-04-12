How center Myles Turner paces Indiana's fashion sense

How would you describe your style? I try not to copy anybody and I don't believe in stylists, so the biggest thing for me is individuality. For me, I wake up and say, "I'm feeling this today, so I am going to do it."

Do you have any style icons? Honestly, no. If I see something randomly or a TV show I like, I may try to emulate that. But there's no person in particular or brand that I follow. If I see it, I like it, I do it.

What clothes work for your body? The slim fit, the tapered look. I used to go for the looser-fitting stuff because it was more comfortable, but the slim fit grew on me. You work out so hard in the summer, you should give it a little show.

Stephen Gosling/NBAE/Getty Images

What kind of brands do you like? I don't go commercial. I don't always look at the Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Gucci. I like to wear things from local businesses to support them. If there's some guy in Texas [where he's from] or Indiana [where he lives] who has a store, I will say, "Let me wear some of the clothes," and I'll go for it.

How does a 7-footer find stylish clothes? Short-sleeve shirts are easy. Jeans I have to outsource. It's usually custom. If it's a long-sleeve shirt I like, I do call a stylist and ask them to add fabric to it to make it longer.

What's the most precious thing in your wardrobe? I am a big shoe guy. I love my Off-White stuff. I know it's more popular, but I love them. I have four or five pair. I actually like my Vans a lot too. You can customize Vans and make them more true to your style. Growing up, I wore Chuck Taylors all the time. They're timeless.

How many pairs of shoes do you own? Close to 200.

So what's the biggest shopping mistake you've ever made? This one is probably a classic, but I hate trying clothes on. I remember a couple of years ago we were in New York and I saw these joggers that I really liked. They looked long when I first looked at them. It was the day of the game, and I put them on and they were mid-shin. I didn't know how I was going to pull this off. And they were all I had. So I pulled them up and made them look like cargo pants or capris.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

What's your favorite city to shop in on the road? Chicago. They have cool stores, and it's all in one place. Easy to maneuver.

How long does it take you to decide what to wear on a game day? It's effortless. Less than five minutes.

Do you find yourself giving out style tips? Not really. I'd say I'm more open to suggestions than I am giving out tips.

