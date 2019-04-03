LSU freshman Reid to hire agent, enter draft

LSU Tigers center Naz Reid has declared for the NBA draft and will hire an agent, he announced on social media Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 freshman averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Tigers this season.

"Attending LSU and playing as a Tiger this year has been an experience I wouldn't trade for anything," Reid wrote. "I want to say thank you to every single person who helped me along the way; I wouldn't be here without your love and support."

Reid is ranked 50th on ESPN's NBA draft top 100 prospects list.