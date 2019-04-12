Kansas guard Devon Dotson declaring for the NBA draft

Kansas freshman Devon Dotson has submitted paperwork to the league office to make himself eligible for the 2019 NBA draft.

"After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to test the waters and enter into the 2019 NBA draft process." Dotson told ESPN. "I feel it's a great opportunity to obtain feedback from NBA personnel to make fully informed decisions regarding my basketball future. Based on new rules, I will hire an agent and move forward while retaining my complete college eligibility. I would like to thank God, my family, coach [Bill] Self, the entire coaching staff and teammates, along with the fans of the University of Kansas for their continued support."

The former McDonald's All-American averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32 minutes per game as the starting point guard for Kansas. The 19-year-old earned third-team all-conference honors while also being named to the Big-12 All-Freshman Team. He is ranked No. 72 in the ESPN 100.

Dotson has some intrigue as a young point guard prospect thanks to his outstanding quickness, perimeter defense and budding shooting prowess, having hit 36 percent of his 3-point attempts and 78 percent of his free throws. NBA teams will want to get a better feel for how he projects long-term as an overall scorer and decision-maker during the pre-draft process, as he was inconsistent at times in what was an up-and-down season for Kansas.

Dotson is a strong candidate to get an invite to one of the NBA combines in Chicago, which would give him a better feel for where he stands in the NBA pecking order approaching the NCAA withdrawal deadline of May 30.