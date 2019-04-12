        <
          Kansas guard Devon Dotson declaring for the NBA draft

          1:48 PM ET

          Kansas freshman Devon Dotson has submitted paperwork to the league office to make himself eligible for the 2019 NBA draft.

          "After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to test the waters and enter into the 2019 NBA draft process." Dotson told ESPN. "I feel it's a great opportunity to obtain feedback from NBA personnel to make fully informed decisions regarding my basketball future. Based on new rules, I will hire an agent and move forward while retaining my complete college eligibility. I would like to thank God, my family, coach [Bill] Self, the entire coaching staff and teammates, along with the fans of the University of Kansas for their continued support."

          The former McDonald's All-American averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32 minutes per game as the starting point guard for Kansas. The 19-year-old earned third-team all-conference honors while also being named to the Big-12 All-Freshman Team. He is ranked No. 72 in the ESPN 100.

          Dotson has some intrigue as a young point guard prospect thanks to his outstanding quickness, perimeter defense and budding shooting prowess, having hit 36 percent of his 3-point attempts and 78 percent of his free throws. NBA teams will want to get a better feel for how he projects long-term as an overall scorer and decision-maker during the pre-draft process, as he was inconsistent at times in what was an up-and-down season for Kansas.

          Dotson is a strong candidate to get an invite to one of the NBA combines in Chicago, which would give him a better feel for where he stands in the NBA pecking order approaching the NCAA withdrawal deadline of May 30.

