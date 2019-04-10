Dort, Pac-12 Freshman of Year, to enter draft

Arizona State freshman Luguentz Dort will declare for the 2019 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

"My plan regarding the 2019 NBA draft is to sign with an agent and be all-in," Dort said.

Dort was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 32 minutes per game for Arizona State, which made the NCAA tournament. The 19-year-old Canadian, who is ranked No. 27 in the ESPN 100 among NBA draft prospects, was also voted second-team all-conference and was named to the Pac-12 all-defensive team.

"When I first got to ASU, I didn't expect to be a one-and-done," Dort said. "But all the help I had from my teammates, my coaches and the people around here, I feel like they helped me grow as a player and a person. And I had a better season than I thought I would have."

Dort emerged on the NBA radar early in the season with his explosive athletic ability, strong frame and impressive perimeter defense, while also leading the Sun Devils in scoring. NBA teams will want to get a better feel for how he projects long-term as a perimeter shooter during the pre-draft process, as he only made 31 percent of his 3-point attempts.

"During the pre-draft process, I would like to show NBA teams that I got better with my 3-point shot, my decision-making and also being the good defender that I am," Dort said. "I hope to solidify myself as a first-round pick and will be grateful for wherever I end up."

A new NCAA rule allows a player who has declared for the draft to return to school even if he has enlisted the services of an agent to help him test his professional prospects. There are several stipulations attached, and if the player returns to school, he must end the relationship with the agent. The deadline to pull out of the draft is May 29.