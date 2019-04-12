Ducks' King declares eligibility for NBA draft

Oregon freshman Louis King has hired an agent and submitted paperwork to the league office to make himself eligible for the 2019 NBA draft, he said Friday.

"It's been a truly incredible experience playing for Oregon," King told ESPN. "I'm excited to announce that after speaking with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter the 2019 NBA draft. I will hire an agent and am fully committed to the draft process. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to get to work and prepare for the NBA."

King, the No. 35 prospect in the ESPN 100, was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team and was an all-conference honorable mention selection after averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game, shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range.

Coming off knee surgery that sidelined him for all of last spring and summer, King missed the first seven games of the season and got off to a slow start while gaining his footing.

He played his best basketball late in the year, helping Oregon win the Pac-12 tournament. In the NCAA tournament, King helped continue the Ducks' momentum by advancing to the Sweet 16, where they lost to eventual national champion Virginia.

King shot 44 percent from 3-point range in the team's last 10 games during the month of March.

The 6-foot-8 King, who has a 7-foot-1 wingspan, has ideal measurables for a modern NBA forward prospect. He played a significant role in Oregon's tenacious defense that propelled the team to postseason success.